Mykolaiv battles consequences of bad weather: fallen trees, city prepares for heavy downpours
Kyiv • UNN
On September 30, Mykolaiv utility workers eliminated the consequences of bad weather, clearing 9 fallen trees. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych warned of rain and gusts of wind on October 1.
Yesterday, September 30, utility workers in Mykolaiv were eliminating the consequences of bad weather: they were removing emergency trees that had fallen due to strong winds. This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, according to UNN.
Details
The 10th platoon of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine's Mine Rescue Unit sawed and removed 9 emergency trees that had fallen due to strong winds. At the same time, utility workers are cleaning storm drains to prevent flooding and blockages during heavy rains.
Sienkevych also warned about rain and strong winds on October 1. He urged residents to be careful on the streets, avoid places with many trees, and not forget an umbrella.
Recall
On Wednesday, October 1, snow continued to fall on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky in the Carpathians: the air temperature dropped to -5°C. This has been happening for the second day in a row and poses a danger to tourists.