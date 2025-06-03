Mykhailo Drapatyi remains the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi remains in his position, despite the strike on the training ground near Dnipro. He wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Drapatyi had a conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He reported everything known about the tragedy at the training ground.

He explained the reasons for his decision to the Head of State. The President heard, supported and suggested focusing on the main thing — the war, the front, the victory. I am grateful to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for his trust, for a unified understanding of responsibility and vision of the changes that our army needs - wrote Drapatyi.

He added: it is necessary to change the culture of commanders' attitude to their soldiers, to the performance of duties, to the value of every life of a Ukrainian warrior who took up arms to defend Ukraine.

Recall

The press service of the Land Forces reported that on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit of the Land Forces. 12 soldiers were killed, more than 60 were injured, and an investigation is underway.

On this body, Mykhailo Drapatyi announced his resignation from the post of commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.