Mykhailo Drapatyi remains the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
June 3, 11:55 AM • 148999 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 136709 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 229124 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 121257 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 226170 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 139328 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 142222 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 127929 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 236511 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170447 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.7m/s
66%
747mm
Popular news

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

June 3, 11:09 AM • 98910 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 112131 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

01:20 PM • 26199 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 22827 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 49606 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 50966 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 113785 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 149000 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 229124 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 201320 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 23836 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 113801 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 115164 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 118069 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 103329 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Mykhailo Drapatyi remains the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, remains in his position, despite the recent strike on the training ground near Dnipro.

Mykhailo Drapatyi remains the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi remains in his position, despite the strike on the training ground near Dnipro. He wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Drapatyi had a conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He reported everything known about the tragedy at the training ground. 

He explained the reasons for his decision to the Head of State. The President heard, supported and suggested focusing on the main thing — the war, the front, the victory. I am grateful to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for his trust, for a unified understanding of responsibility and vision of the changes that our army needs

- wrote Drapatyi.

He added: it is necessary to change the culture of commanders' attitude to their soldiers, to the performance of duties, to the value of every life of a Ukrainian warrior who took up arms to defend Ukraine.

Recall

The press service of the Land Forces reported that on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit of the Land Forces. 12 soldiers were killed, more than 60 were injured, and an investigation is underway.  

On this body, Mykhailo Drapatyi announced his resignation from the post of commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Dnipro
Telegram
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9