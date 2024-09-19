Murder of a transgender model in Georgia: new details of the crime emerge

Police have detained a 26-year-old man on charges of the premeditated murder of transgender model Kesaria Abramidze in Tbilisi. This was reported by the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

The investigation established that "on the basis of the conflict" on September 18, the accused attacked a woman in her apartment in the Didi Digomi district and inflicted multiple stab wounds. Kesaria's friends say there were more than fifty of them.

The man fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterward. The police seized the murder weapon, a knife, as material evidence.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs did not name the detainee, although his initials - B.J. - coincide with the name of the alleged perpetrator, which was previously reported by the media. It is alleged that he worked as a security guard in a Tbilisi bar.

According to one version, Kesaria was in a relationship with him. The model never showed her partner on social media, but in her publications she often raised the topic of an abusive relationship.

It is assumed that the reason for the murder could have been a joint photo with her husband. Shortly before the murder, Kesaria shared it on Instagram, and it was not found on her pages later.

There have been no official comments that could confirm or deny this version. However, the case is being classified as a gender-motivated crime. The investigation is ongoing under the article "premeditated murder committed under aggravated circumstances and with particular cruelty on the basis of gender". This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 16 to 20 years or life imprisonment.

Famous transgender model Kesaria Abramidze was killed in Georgia. Soon after, law enforcement detained and the suspect. The murder took place the day after the country passed an anti-LGBT law.