MP who called on Ukrainians to surrender to Russia was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Based on the evidence of the Security Service, a traitorous deputy of the Okhtyrka District Council of Sumy region from the banned Nash Krai political party was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

According to the case, after the capture of the city of Trostyanets in Sumy region, he supported the Nazis and offered them his assistance in the war against Ukraine. To do this, the traitor called on local residents not to resist the invaders and to assist in the enemy's offensive on the regional center, - the statement said.

Details

At the same time, he helped the command of the Russian occupation groups to orient themselves on the ground and adjusted enemy maps to plan combat operations.

In addition, the deputy provided the aggressor with food and personally assisted in restoring power supply to the buildings where the occupiers were “quartered”.

However, during the release of Trostyanets, the traitor “laid low” in the community and thus hoped to avoid justice.

The SBU established his whereabouts and detained him. Based on the SBU materials, the court found the MP guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

- Part 1 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

