MP Tishchenko arrives to the court

People's deputy Mykola Tishchenko arrived at the court session, where he should choose a measure of restraint, the correspondent reports UNN.

Details

The trial was scheduled for the 14th year.

According to journalists, Tishchenko came to court 30 minutes later.

recall

A meeting to choose a preventive measure for MP Mykola Tishchenko, who was informed of suspicion on the fact of illegal deprivation of liberty of a former serviceman in Dnipro, was scheduled for today at 14:00 in the Pechersk Court of Kiev.

previously

In social networks, a video appeared in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the City, beat a man. The recording shows that unknown people in unmarked military uniforms beat a man handcuffed. At the same time, the man who was attacked was with a baby carriage.

Subsequently, the full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tishchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken Unit Dmitry Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred due to the fact that the MP walked around the city in a military uniform, although has nothing to do with military service and is not a veteran.

Local law enforcement officers said that they did not cooperate with Tishchenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of causing minor injuries and illegal imprisonment. Tishchenko himself in social networks explained the situation by the fact that allegedly "a military man attacked police officers", and also said that the military man is allegedly the head of security of the "bot farm".

At the same time, Tishchenko added that he has no security. In addition, Tishchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken division, but was discharged for his mother's health. Tishchenko also stressed that the victim is no longer a serviceman.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tishchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.