MP: The condition of imprisoned journalist Iryna Danylovych in Russia is deteriorating
Kyiv • UNN
The health of journalist Iryna Danilovych, illegally imprisoned in Russia, is deteriorating. MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn calls on international organizations to help release the media personality who needs urgent treatment.
The condition of illegally imprisoned journalist Iryna Danilovych continues to deteriorate, and international organizations should be involved as much as possible to help release the media personality. This was reported by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, UNN reports.
The Crimean Tatar Resource Center reports that journalist Irina Danilovich complains of heart and headaches, and the left side of her body is numb after a microstroke. The Ukrainian journalist was detained by Russian special services in April 2022 and has been in detention since then
According to him, the deterioration of her health could have been avoided if she had received timely medical care. Instead, the transfer of medicines from relatives and volunteers is limited to one pill a day. Russian doctors will not help her either, as they require a tough walk 300 kilometers from the colony, which only exhausts the already exhausted woman.
"Irina Danilovich needs urgent, highly qualified treatment, without which she may not survive. I call on human rights activists and international organizations to get involved as much as possible and help in the release of the media personality. Starting next week, I will have meetings with international partners and raise this issue.
Unfortunately, we have already had cases where Russian prisons literally kill. We need to give the problem maximum publicity if we don't want it to happen again," Yurchyshyn summarized.
