MP Dubinsky to be tried for high treason
Kyiv • UNN
The indictment against 5 members of the criminal organization, including MP Dubinskyi, was sent to court.
An indictment against five members of a criminal organization suspected of high treason has been sent to court. Among the suspects is MP Oleksandr Dubinsky. UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.
Although the Prosecutor General's Office does not name the individuals, it is clear from open sources that these are, in particular, Oleksandr Dubinskyi (call sign "Pinocchio"), Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk.
Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office prosecutors, an indictment was submitted to the court against five members of the criminal organization - a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of III-IX convocations, a former prosecutor and two heads of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
They are reportedly charged with creating and participating in a criminal organization, as well as committing high treason (Article 255(1), Article 111(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The investigation established that in 2016, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces created a criminal organization. It subsequently included two members of the Ukrainian Parliament, a former employee of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and other individuals. The members of the criminal organization were engaged in undermining the socio-political situation in Ukraine and discrediting the state of Ukraine in the international arena, the prosecutor's office said.
09.08.23, 11:59 • 254719 views
"The agent network led by two employees of the enemy special service operated on the territory of Ukraine until 2022. As a member of the network, the current MP carried out information and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor state. He took part in public events and spread Russian narratives, including about the top political leadership of Ukraine," the OGP informs.
It is noted that in November 2019, MPs organized a joint press conference at which they disseminated information about international corruption of US officials. Thus, as indicated, they tried to worsen relations between Ukraine and its strategic partner.
In 2020, the former prosecutor, according to the PGO, held 4 joint press conferences with the former MP. At them, they publicly "substantiated" fakes in favor of the Kremlin, as well as the fake about the alleged interference of Ukrainian officials in the US presidential election.
The MP is currently in custody. The former MP and former prosecutor fled abroad on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion and are hiding from justice, the Prosecutor General's Office said.
Addendum
In September 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation completed the investigation of Dubinsky's case of high treason.