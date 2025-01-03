MP: Doctors who worked in MSEC will not be able to work in newly formed teams for assessment of daily functioning

Doctors who have worked in medical and social expert commissions, especially in leadership positions, will not be eligible to work in the newly created expert commissions for assessing the daily functioning of a person. This was stated by MP, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Mykhailo Radutskyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"First of all, if a person worked at the MSEC, he or she must have been very experienced. We do not have enough doctors, and an experienced doctor will always find a job. But these are definitely doctors who worked in the MSEC, especially in senior positions, and they definitely have no right to work in the newly created commissions," Radutsky said.

He emphasized that the decision to ban doctors from working in the newly created commissions is enshrined in law, and if such doctors are found in the new commissions, "it will be a very serious responsibility of the head of the institution where such a commission was formed.

Recall

From January 1, 2025 , a new system of assessing daily functioning will be launched, which will be conducted by expert teams of practitioners, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise will be eliminated.

