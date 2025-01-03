ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
MP: Doctors who worked in MSEC will not be able to work in newly formed teams for assessment of daily functioning

MP: Doctors who worked in MSEC will not be able to work in newly formed teams for assessment of daily functioning

Kyiv  •  UNN

For violation of this ban, the heads of the institutions will be held seriously liable.

Doctors who have worked in medical and social expert commissions, especially in leadership positions, will not be eligible to work in the newly created expert commissions for assessing the daily functioning of a person. This was stated by MP, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Mykhailo Radutskyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

More than 40 thousand cases delayed by the MSEC have already been transferred to expert teams - Shmyhal02.01.25, 14:55 • 28631 view

Details

"First of all, if a person worked at the MSEC, he or she must have been very experienced. We do not have enough doctors, and an experienced doctor will always find a job. But these are definitely doctors who worked in the MSEC, especially in senior positions, and they definitely have no right to work in the newly created commissions," Radutsky said.

He emphasized that the decision to ban doctors from working in the newly created commissions is enshrined in law, and if such doctors are found in the new commissions, "it will be a very serious responsibility of the head of the institution where such a commission was formed.

In 2025, will people with disabilities be mobilized through the liquidation of MSECs? The Ministry of Health debunked fakes26.12.24, 21:11 • 22730 views

Recall

From January 1, 2025 , a new system of assessing daily functioning will be launched, which will be conducted by expert teams of practitioners, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise will be eliminated.

The Ministry of Health is introducing a new assessment system instead of the MSEC: what awaits Ukrainians31.12.24, 16:36 • 22632 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

