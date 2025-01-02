ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73227 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154793 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131248 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138615 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136564 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175750 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111526 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167648 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104617 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135388 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134669 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63500 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103745 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105950 views
More than 40 thousand cases delayed by the MSEC have already been transferred to expert teams - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28631 views

More than 40,000 delayed MSEC cases were transferred to expert teams for review. 1476 expert teams were formed in 291 medical institutions, involving more than 5,000 doctors.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that more than 40,000 cases that had been delayed in the MSEC had been transferred to expert teams, and that these cases are scheduled to be considered in the first quarter of 2025, UNN reports.

Details

"As of the evening of January 1, 2025, more than 40,000 cases have been transferred to expert teams, the consideration of which was delayed in the MSEC. These cases will be considered in the first quarter of 2025. An electronic system has been launched and more than 30 thousand cases have been digitized," Shmyhal said. 

The Prime Minister added that 291 healthcare institutions have already been identified, with more than 1476 expert teams of more than 5000 practitioners. 

Recall 

The Ministry of Health is updating the disability assessment system from January 2025. For some categories, the period for re-evaluation has been extended to 6 months, and indefinite status does not require re-evaluation.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsHealth
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

