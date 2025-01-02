More than 40 thousand cases delayed by the MSEC have already been transferred to expert teams - Shmyhal

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that more than 40,000 cases that had been delayed in the MSEC had been transferred to expert teams, and that these cases are scheduled to be considered in the first quarter of 2025, UNN reports.

Details

"As of the evening of January 1, 2025, more than 40,000 cases have been transferred to expert teams, the consideration of which was delayed in the MSEC. These cases will be considered in the first quarter of 2025. An electronic system has been launched and more than 30 thousand cases have been digitized," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister added that 291 healthcare institutions have already been identified, with more than 1476 expert teams of more than 5000 practitioners.

Recall

The Ministry of Health is updating the disability assessment system from January 2025. For some categories, the period for re-evaluation has been extended to 6 months, and indefinite status does not require re-evaluation.