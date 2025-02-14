MP Bondar sent to custody after failing to pay bail of UAH 100 million

A court has taken into custody a current MP who is one of the organizers of the embezzlement of more than UAH 140 million in the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia, the SAPO said on Friday, UNN reports.

According to sources of UNN, this is MP Viktor Bondar.

On February 14, 2025, the HACC granted the motion of NABU detectives, agreed upon by the Acting Prosecutor General, to change the measure of restraint to the current MP, one of the organizers of the embezzlement of more than UAH 140 million in the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC - the SAPO said.

As indicated, given that the suspect did not post UAH 100 million bail set by the court, the prosecution filed a motion with the court to change the measure of restraint from bail to detention with an alternative to bail.

Having heard the arguments of the parties, the court partially granted the motion and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail. Pursuant to the court decision, the suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom - the SAPO noted.

Addendum

On January 17, 2025, the People's Deputy of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Scheme of embezzlement of UAH 140 million for the purchase of cables for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar was served a notice of suspicion