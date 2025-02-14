MP Bondar sent to custody after failing to pay bail of UAH 100 million

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10097 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52586 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77530 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117989 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101177 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113074 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153711 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90443 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58084 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26264 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144326 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176644 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87547 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134405 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136311 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164541 views
MP Bondar sent to custody after failing to pay bail of UAH 100 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24532 views

The court has changed the measure of restraint for MP Viktor Bondar to detention for 60 days. The reason was the failure to post a bail of UAH 100 million in the case of embezzlement of Ukrzaliznytsia funds.

A court has taken into custody a current MP who is one of the organizers of the embezzlement of more than UAH 140 million in the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia, the SAPO said on Friday, UNN reports.

According to sources of UNN, this is MP Viktor Bondar.

On February 14, 2025, the HACC granted the motion of NABU detectives, agreed upon by the Acting Prosecutor General, to change the measure of restraint to the current MP, one of the organizers of the embezzlement of more than UAH 140 million in the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC

- the SAPO said.

As indicated, given that the suspect did not post UAH 100 million bail set by the court, the prosecution filed a motion with the court to change the measure of restraint from bail to detention with an alternative to bail.

Having heard the arguments of the parties, the court partially granted the motion and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail. Pursuant to the court decision, the suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom

- the SAPO noted.

On January 17, 2025, the People's Deputy of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Scheme of embezzlement of UAH 140 million for the purchase of cables for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar was served a notice of suspicion17.01.25, 15:44 • 44486 views

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukraineUkraine

