Actual
Most power lines in occupied Kherson region are de-energized - CNS

Most power lines in occupied Kherson region are de-energized - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37953 views

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, most power lines remain de-energized, and the occupiers are unable to restore power supply.

Most of the high-voltage power lines in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region remain de-energized. Russians still cannot solve the problem of electricity supply to the TOT, according to the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports

Due to the bad weather, most high-voltage lines in the temporarily occupied Kherson region remain de-energized. Due to the shortage of energy sector workers, most of whom left the region due to the occupation, the gauleiters cannot cope with the weather

- the CNS said in a statement.

As noted, according to international law, it is the occupier who is responsible for ensuring the vital functions of the occupied region. 

The CNS reminded that at the end of 2023, the Russians connected the captured Ukrainian wind farms to their network. However, even this does not help the occupiers to restore the life of the region to the level of February 2022. 

Addendum

The spokesperson for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov , reportedthat the situation with electricity is critical in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, with entire communities without electricity. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

