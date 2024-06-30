Mortar and artillery fire: the enemy attacked six communities in Sumy region

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 45036 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 50978 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163572 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210451 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130389 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360494 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179823 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148608 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197430 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 45036 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 39519 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 50978 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 55458 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74906 views
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1562 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10589 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32155 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34178 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47367 views
Mortar and artillery fire: the enemy attacked six communities in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63963 views

Russians shelled six settlements in Sumy region with mortars, artillery and drones, causing 59 explosions.

Mortar and artillery fire: the enemy attacked six communities in Sumy region

During the day on June 30, Russians fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 59 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

The Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled.

  • The Esman community was shelled with FPV drones - 6 explosions, mortar shelling - 12 explosions.
  • The Russian military shelled Seredyna-Budska community with artillery - 3 explosions.
  • The Russian military dropped 8 mines on the territory of the Shalyhyne community.
  • The Yunikivska community was under artillery fire - 11 explosions.
  • 16 explosions were recorded in the Velykopysarivska community. Russia attacked with artillery.
  • The Krasnopil community was shelled with artillery - 3 explosions.

Enemy fired 7 times at Sumy region: 29 explosions recorded30.06.24, 08:52 • 21247 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
