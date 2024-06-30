Mortar and artillery fire: the enemy attacked six communities in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled six settlements in Sumy region with mortars, artillery and drones, causing 59 explosions.
During the day on June 30, Russians fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 59 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
Details
The Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled.
- The Esman community was shelled with FPV drones - 6 explosions, mortar shelling - 12 explosions.
- The Russian military shelled Seredyna-Budska community with artillery - 3 explosions.
- The Russian military dropped 8 mines on the territory of the Shalyhyne community.
- The Yunikivska community was under artillery fire - 11 explosions.
- 16 explosions were recorded in the Velykopysarivska community. Russia attacked with artillery.
- The Krasnopil community was shelled with artillery - 3 explosions.
Enemy fired 7 times at Sumy region: 29 explosions recorded30.06.24, 08:52 • 21247 views