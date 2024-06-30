Enemy fired 7 times at Sumy region: 29 explosions recorded
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants shelled Sumy region 7 times, resulting in 29 explosions in the border areas and settlements of Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska and Shalyhinska communities.
The invaders fired 7 times at Sumy region, resulting in 29 explosions in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 29 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Shalyhinska communities were shelled
Situation in the communities
Krasnopilska: occupants fired mortars (4 explosions) and artillery (13 explosions).
Yunakivska: the enemy attacked using an FPV drone (1 explosion).
Bilopilska: militants used artillery (8 explosions).
Shalyhinska: the enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.
Fire in a household in Sumy region extinguished with 20 tons of water30.06.24, 05:43 • 23449 views