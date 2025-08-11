$41.390.07
12:35 PM • 22238 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45022 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 36331 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90781 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108572 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96394 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68443 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117183 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204438 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129531 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Morning under attack: five people in Nikopol region injured by FPV drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy FPV drones attacked Nikopol district, injuring five people, including elderly women and men. Two men in Marhanets community were hospitalized, one in serious condition.

Morning under attack: five people in Nikopol region injured by FPV drone attacks

It's restless again in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – since morning, the enemy has been shelling Nikopol district with FPV drones. In the Marhanets community and Nikopol itself, five people were wounded, including elderly women and men.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Enemy drones attacked Nikopol region from the first hours of the day. The Marhanets community was hit the hardest, where two men were wounded. One of the victims is assessed by medics as "severe" and they are fighting for his life in the hospital, the other is also receiving inpatient treatment.

In Nikopol, fragments and drone explosions affected three residents – women aged 60 and 64, and a 66-year-old man. Their injuries are not life-threatening, so they are receiving outpatient care.

Local authorities emphasize: FPV drone attacks are targeted terror against civilian areas, and urge residents not to ignore air raid sirens and to seek shelter even during the day.

Recall

There is already a contingent of over 110,000 people in the Pokrovsk direction. It is not observed that the Russians have the logistical or physical capabilities today to saturate this direction with another 100,000 people. This was stated by AFU officer Andriy Tkachuk.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast