Morning under attack: five people in Nikopol region injured by FPV drone attacks
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy FPV drones attacked Nikopol district, injuring five people, including elderly women and men. Two men in Marhanets community were hospitalized, one in serious condition.
It's restless again in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – since morning, the enemy has been shelling Nikopol district with FPV drones. In the Marhanets community and Nikopol itself, five people were wounded, including elderly women and men.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Enemy drones attacked Nikopol region from the first hours of the day. The Marhanets community was hit the hardest, where two men were wounded. One of the victims is assessed by medics as "severe" and they are fighting for his life in the hospital, the other is also receiving inpatient treatment.
In Nikopol, fragments and drone explosions affected three residents – women aged 60 and 64, and a 66-year-old man. Their injuries are not life-threatening, so they are receiving outpatient care.
Local authorities emphasize: FPV drone attacks are targeted terror against civilian areas, and urge residents not to ignore air raid sirens and to seek shelter even during the day.
Recall
There is already a contingent of over 110,000 people in the Pokrovsk direction. It is not observed that the Russians have the logistical or physical capabilities today to saturate this direction with another 100,000 people. This was stated by AFU officer Andriy Tkachuk.