Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized

A child and a woman were killed and others were wounded as a result of a morning strike by Russian forces on Chernihiv. This was reported by the Chernihiv City Council, UNN writes.

Details

During the attack, a private residential house caught fire and was virtually completely destroyed by the blaze. Utility buildings were also damaged, and a fire broke out in a store located nearby.

Preliminarily, three people were in the house at the time of the strike. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized.

An explosion occurred in a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region: authorities reported a "war crime" and the evacuation of residents

During search-and-rescue operations, rescuers discovered the bodies of a 49-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl.

The Chernihiv City Council expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, noting that yet another strike by Russian forces had claimed the lives of civilians.

In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24