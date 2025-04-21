Morning Russian drone attack in Kherson region killed a woman, there are injured

As a result of an enemy drone attack in Bilozerka, Kherson region, a woman was killed and two men were injured, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of April 21, 2025, Russian troops launched a drone attack on the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region.

"As a result, a 72-year-old woman who was on the street died. Two more men sustained injuries of varying severity," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the Kherson RMA, also today, around 07:20, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery. "A man born in 1952 was hit. He sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm," the RMA noted, indicating that the man was taken to the hospital.

Supplement

According to data from the National Police Main Department in the region, over the past day, the Russian army shelled the right bank of Kherson region with artillery and UAVs. Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Zolota Balka, and Vysoké were under enemy fire. A shop and a critical infrastructure object were damaged.

Russian troops dropped explosives from UAVs onto residential areas of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson several times. There were no casualties.

They shelled Antonivka with FPV drones and artillery. Sadove and Vysoké were attacked by "FPV" type drones, and a shop was damaged.

In a field near Krupitsa, a 31-year-old man, while riding a motorcycle, ran over an anti-personnel mine. As a result of the detonation, he fell off the vehicle, sustaining an explosive injury and a fractured collarbone.

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day, "due to Russian aggression, 3 people were killed, and another 3 were injured."



As the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, noted, "over the past week, the enemy has significantly intensified shelling of settlements in the Kherson region." "Moreover, the Russians have changed tactics: first they drop aerial bombs, and then they cover the same area with artillery. This means that after the first 'arrival,' the situation remains dangerous. That is why it is important not to leave the shelter immediately. Stay in a safe place as long as possible - it can save your life," Prokudin emphasized.