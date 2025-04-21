Morning Russian drone attack in Kherson region killed a woman, there are injured

$41.400.01
Pope Francis has died
Pope Francis has died

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

Kremlin's 'Culture' project: 90 thousand books worth 50 million rubles flooded Luhansk region

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

Netflix will improve search with AI

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

Morning Russian drone attack in Kherson region killed a woman, there are injured

Kyiv

In the morning of April 21, 2025, Russian troops attacked the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region with drones. As a result, a 72-year-old woman who was on the street died, and two men were injured.

Morning Russian drone attack in Kherson region killed a woman, there are injured

As a result of an enemy drone attack in Bilozerka, Kherson region, a woman was killed and two men were injured, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of April 21, 2025, Russian troops launched a drone attack on the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region.

"As a result, a 72-year-old woman who was on the street died. Two more men sustained injuries of varying severity," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the Kherson RMA, also today, around 07:20, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery. "A man born in 1952 was hit. He sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm," the RMA noted, indicating that the man was taken to the hospital.

Supplement

According to data from the National Police Main Department in the region, over the past day, the Russian army shelled the right bank of Kherson region with artillery and UAVs. Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Zolota Balka, and Vysoké were under enemy fire. A shop and a critical infrastructure object were damaged.

Russian troops dropped explosives from UAVs onto residential areas of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson several times. There were no casualties.

They shelled Antonivka with FPV drones and artillery. Sadove and Vysoké were attacked by "FPV" type drones, and a shop was damaged.

In a field near Krupitsa, a 31-year-old man, while riding a motorcycle, ran over an anti-personnel mine. As a result of the detonation, he fell off the vehicle, sustaining an explosive injury and a fractured collarbone.

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day, "due to Russian aggression, 3 people were killed, and another 3 were injured."

As the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, noted, "over the past week, the enemy has significantly intensified shelling of settlements in the Kherson region." "Moreover, the Russians have changed tactics: first they drop aerial bombs, and then they cover the same area with artillery. This means that after the first 'arrival,' the situation remains dangerous. That is why it is important not to leave the shelter immediately. Stay in a safe place as long as possible - it can save your life," Prokudin emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
Anti-personnel mine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kherson
