More than half of the 162 battles concentrated in three directions: map from the General Staff

Last day, 162 battles took place on the front, more than half of which were in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 3, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 162 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 70 air strikes, dropping 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,606 shellings, including 104 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,888 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 149 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne, Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the direction of the settlements of Kupiansk and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka, and towards the settlement of Drobycheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements took place yesterday. The invader tried to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filii.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove and Kamyanka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russia lost a tank, an armored vehicle, and 970 servicemen in a day of war in Ukraine