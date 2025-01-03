More than 50 people have died trying to illegally cross the border since the beginning of martial law - border guards
Since the beginning of martial law in Ukraine, more than 50 people have died trying to cross the border illegally. Half of the deaths occurred in 2024, in particular, while trying to cross the Tisa River.
Since the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, more than 50 people have died trying to illegally cross the border, half of them in 2024. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.
The statistics for the entire period of martial law is a little more than 50 people who died trying to cross the Tisa River. In fact, half of them died during 2024
