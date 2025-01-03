More than 50 people have died trying to illegally cross the border since the beginning of martial law - border guards

Since the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, more than 50 people have died trying to illegally cross the border, half of them in 2024. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

The statistics for the entire period of martial law is a little more than 50 people who died trying to cross the Tisa River. In fact, half of them died during 2024 - Demchenko said.

Border guards detained two men who were trying to get into Slovakia under the guise of railroad workers, disguised as railway workers, wearing overalls with reflective vests.