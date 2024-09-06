More than 35 million tons of new crops have already been harvested in Ukraine - Minagro

As of September 6, Ukraine has harvested 35.1 million tons of new crops, which were harvested on an area of 9,548.9 thousand hectares. This was stated by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In total, 29.1 million tons of grains and 5.8 million tons of oilseeds were harvested. In particular:

wheat - threshed on an area of 4,902.1 thousand hectares, harvested 21.8 million tons;

barley - 1,412.6 thousand hectares were threshed, and 5.5 million tons were harvested;

peas - 212.2 thou hectares were harvested, yielding 461.6 thou tons;

Millet - 40.8 thou hectares threshed, 78.8 thou tons harvested;

Buckwheat - 28.9 thou hectares threshed, 45.4 thou tons harvested;

rapeseed - 1,265.9 thousand hectares were threshed, 3,414.6 thousand tons of seeds were harvested;

sunflower - 780.8 thou hectares were threshed, 1389.6 thou tons of seeds were harvested;

soybeans - 541 thousand hectares were threshed, 1,007.3 thousand tons of seeds were harvested.

Grain harvesting is led by farmers in Odesa region, who threshed 1094 thou hectares. Khmelnytsky region is ahead in terms of yields with 65.4 c/ha.

Agrarians in six regions - Vinnytsia, Volyn, Lviv, Poltava, Ternopil and Bukovyna - are harvesting sugar beets, which have already been dug up on an area of 3.9 thousand hectares. Farmers in eleven regions are harvesting corn, which has been threshed on an area of 98.8 thousand hectares. Almost all regions are harvesting sunflower seeds - summarize the statistics in the Ministry.

Recall

In the new marketing year, Ukraine has already exported more than 7 million tons of grain, which is 60% more than last year. It is planned to export more than 40 million tons in the current marketing year.