Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
11:10 AM • 14649 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25662 views

10:25 AM • 25662 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

08:40 AM • 39602 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179284 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118415 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 146998 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 219149 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 240994 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

April 30, 08:43 AM • 335198 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM • 138287 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

More than 300 people have died from explosive objects in Ukraine - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 300 people have died due to explosive objects, including 18 children, and more than 800 have been injured. Most cases are in the de-occupied territories.

More than 300 people have died from explosive objects in Ukraine - SES

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 300 people have died due to explosive objects, including 18 children. More than 800 people were injured.

This was stated during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine said by Serhiy Reva, Director of the Department of Mine Action of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to Reva, most incidents occur in the de-occupied territories, where the mine danger is still high. He said that the dynamics have decreased somewhat, but there is still a great danger of injury from explosive objects.

Although the population of Ukraine has become more aware of the issue of safe handling of explosives, fatal cases still occur.

Today, we have, unfortunately, sad statistics that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 800 people have been injured and more than 300 people have died, including, unfortunately, children - 18 children have died

 - said Reva.

Let us remind you

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine told what to do in case of fire. Citizens must follow certain rules that will help save their lives and the lives of others.   

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
