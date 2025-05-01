More than 300 people have died from explosive objects in Ukraine - SES

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 300 people have died due to explosive objects, including 18 children. More than 800 people were injured.

This was stated during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine said by Serhiy Reva, Director of the Department of Mine Action of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to Reva, most incidents occur in the de-occupied territories, where the mine danger is still high. He said that the dynamics have decreased somewhat, but there is still a great danger of injury from explosive objects.

Although the population of Ukraine has become more aware of the issue of safe handling of explosives, fatal cases still occur.

Today, we have, unfortunately, sad statistics that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 800 people have been injured and more than 300 people have died, including, unfortunately, children - 18 children have died - said Reva.

