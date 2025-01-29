More than 2.5 thousand occupants received land plots in occupied Crimea

More than 2.5 thousand Russian invaders who fought against Ukraine received land plots in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN.

According to the head of the Russian parliament of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, more than 2,500 Russian soldiers who took part in the war against Ukraine have received land plots in occupied Crimea.

It is noted that last year, 1.6 thousand Russian occupants received land plots. Also, in 2024, the list of Russian military personnel who can receive land plots was expanded. It includes members of private military companies and persons who have signed a contract in Crimea, regardless of permanent registration.

In Simferopol, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, bus stops are posting targeting Russian soldiers who have escaped from military units.