More than 210 combat engagements took place, and the enemy launched 6,100 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 211 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 6.1 thousand drones and dropped 212 guided aerial bombs, UNN reports, citing a summary from the General Staff.

The aggressor carried out 64 air strikes using 212 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,170 kamikaze drones for attacks, and conducted 2,034 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas - the summary says.

On the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day; the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped nine aerial bombs, conducted 43 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including seven using multiple-launch rocket systems.

During the day, on the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times near Vovchansk and toward the populated areas of Boch ove and Volokhivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched five attacks toward Radkivka and Petropavlivka.

One attempt by the invaders to advance was repelled on the Lyman direction near the populated area of Zarichne.

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 12 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, Zakitne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka. Four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders carried out two offensive actions near Minkivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Sofiivka, and toward the populated areas of Vilne, Kucheriiv Yar, and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy carried out 27 attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Kotlyne, Uda ne, Molodetske, and toward the populated areas of Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novo hry shyne, Myrne, Vasylivka, and Serhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated here today and 16 were wounded; one vehicle, one artillery system, two ammunition depots, and 26 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Four vehicles, five artillery systems, 16 UAV control points, and 104 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. Four hundred unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks toward the populated areas of Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, and near Zaliznychne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance toward Prymorske and near Plavni.

On the Dnipro direction, our defenders repelled one offensive action by the Russian invaders.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost 1,440 military personnel and 2,801 pieces of equipment and weaponry over the past day