More than 20 “Shaheds” shot down in Sumy region overnight: Zelensky reacted to Russian attacks and showed the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
More than 20 Russian attack drones were shot down in Sumy region over the past 24 hours. The attacks killed three people, including a child. Zelensky calls for unity with the world to counter terror.
Throughout the night and morning, Sumy and the region have been under Russian attack. Over the last day alone, air defense forces shot down more than 20 enemy Shahed UAVs in the region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He noted that three people, including a child, were killed in the Russian attacks, UNN reports.
Dozens of "shaheds". Ordinary residential buildings were damaged. Our soldiers have already destroyed more than 20 "shaheds" in Sumy region alone, and have shot down more than 40 attack drones so far. We are still shooting down drones
The President pointed out that with these strikes, Russia took the lives of three people in Sumy, including a child. There are also wounded.
According to him, everyone will be provided with the necessary assistance. All rescue services are involved.
"This Russian terror can be overcome only through unity with the world. Air defense and electronic warfare systems. Investments in weapons production in Ukraine. Long-range strikes on Russian military logistics, military airfields and bases of Russian troops. All this can protect against Russian terror if it is sufficient. Sufficient for life to win over Russian aggression," the President added.
