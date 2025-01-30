More than 20 Americans have gone missing on the front lines in Ukraine. Over the past six months, the number of casualties has begun to rise: at least 5 foreign volunteers have been killed. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, the bodies of at least five American volunteers who enlisted in the Ukrainian army could not be recovered from the battlefield after they were killed in action over the past six months. Two of them were returned from Russian-occupied territory to Ukrainian soil after lengthy negotiations.

Relatives of the missing volunteers told CNN about the legal uncertainty, as it is impossible to issue the relevant documents without official confirmation of death. They also faced harassment from Russian Internet trolls online.

It is reported that due to the intensity of the fighting on the eastern front lines of Ukraine, the corpses of soldiers on both sides are often impossible to remove.