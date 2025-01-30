More than 20 American volunteers go missing on the front lines in Ukraine - CNN

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65437 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88506 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106117 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109178 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128916 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103306 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103711 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116964 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101812 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 44884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117044 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50790 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155442 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22509 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139645 views
More than 20 American volunteers go missing on the front lines in Ukraine - CNN

More than 20 American volunteers go missing on the front lines in Ukraine - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31063 views

Over the past 6 months, more than 20 Americans have gone missing on the front line in Ukraine. At least 5 volunteers were killed and their bodies could not be recovered from the battlefield.

More than 20 Americans have gone missing on the front lines in Ukraine. Over the past six months, the number of casualties has begun to rise: at least 5 foreign volunteers have been killed. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

More than 20 Americans have gone missing while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine, with a spike in casualties over the past six months, as foreigners fill urgent gaps in the country's defense, media reports say.

In particular, the bodies of at least five American volunteers who enlisted in the Ukrainian army could not be recovered from the battlefield after they were killed in action over the past six months. Two of them were returned from Russian-occupied territory to Ukrainian soil after lengthy negotiations.

Relatives of the missing volunteers told CNN about the legal uncertainty, as it is impossible to issue the relevant documents without official confirmation of death. They also faced harassment from Russian Internet trolls online.

Relatives of the missing Americans told CNN about the depressing lack of closure associated with not being able to bury their sons, the legal uncertainty associated with not being able to officially declare their loved ones dead, and the torment caused by Russian internet trolls harassing them online. 

It is reported that due to the intensity of the fighting on the eastern front lines of Ukraine, the corpses of soldiers on both sides are often impossible to remove.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
ukraineUkraine

