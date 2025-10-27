Montenegro temporarily abolishes visa-free regime for Turkish citizens: reasons announced

Montenegro temporarily abolishes the visa-free regime for Turkish citizens. This was announced on the social network "X" by the country's Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, reports UNN.

Details

This decision was made due to an incident in Podgorica, which caused a surge in inter-ethnic tensions. At the same time, the Montenegrin government, in order to maintain economic activity and good bilateral relations, will soon begin negotiations with Turkey.

Context

Recently, Montenegrin media reported that a resident of the country's capital, Podgorica, was beaten and stabbed. Outraged by the act of violence, people gathered and repeatedly chanted offensive slogans against Turks.

Police officers arrived at the scene: they ensured public order.

