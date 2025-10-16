$41.760.01
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 12943 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
07:17 AM • 10912 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 21711 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 21318 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 20375 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 32715 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53415 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52295 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42673 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Monobank experienced a massive failure due to the "Find a Lemon" promotion: the co-owner of the bank commented

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Monobank experienced a failure due to heavy load during the "lemons" giveaway - the promotion caused frantic activity among the bank's users.

Monobank experienced a massive failure due to the "Find a Lemon" promotion: the co-owner of the bank commented

Users of the internet banking application report problems with login attempts. This is an error. It is known that Monobank launched the "Find a Lemon" promotion today, dedicated to 10,000,000 clients. Oleh Horokhovskyi reacted to the situation with the login failure in his blog, UNN reports with reference to the Monobank co-founder's page.

Details

Monobank app users reported problems accessing the service. In the morning, Monobank launched the "Find a Lemon" promotion, dedicated to 10,000,000 clients. As it turned out, excessive client activity crashed the application. It is reported that clients continue to complain about a technical malfunction. Part of the functionality is not working.

Context

This morning, Horokhovskyi announced:

10,000,000 clients!!!!!! I can't believe it. It's a miracle! WE ARE STARTING 🥳 So, in honor of 10 million, we are announcing a lemon hunt!

He warned:

Look for them all over Monobank — the rules are very simple: Whoever collects 10 🍋 — participates in a raffle for 50 iPhone 17s. And will also receive a skin as a souvenir. For children's cards, we will additionally raffle 1000 jars of chocolate coins. Whoever collects as many as 50 🍋 — competes for 1,000,000 hryvnias

Some users found 10 and even 50 lemons.

The co-founder of Monobank later stated that 10,000 clients found 10 lemons in the first 10 minutes.

We are barely coping with the load. I warn you, I found 47 and I can't find three more. And they don't tell me where they are... and I lost my peace of mind

- Horokhovskyi noted.

But users began to massively report the inability to log into the application. Closer to 11:00, 7 clients found 50 lemons!

Here's what Horokhovskyi replied:

Listen, you can look for them a little slower. Part of our functionality has died because of you. You climbed into so many places in such numbers that no one has ever been there...

- the co-founder of Monobank reported.

Recall

Famous blogger Ksyusha Maneken (real name - Oksana Voloshchuk), who owns the ODA brand, became a victim of fraudsters. On her Instagram page, she stated that criminals stole more than six million hryvnias from her.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Finance