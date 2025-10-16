Monobank experienced a massive failure due to the "Find a Lemon" promotion: the co-owner of the bank commented
Monobank experienced a failure due to heavy load during the "lemons" giveaway - the promotion caused frantic activity among the bank's users.
Users of the internet banking application report problems with login attempts. This is an error. It is known that Monobank launched the "Find a Lemon" promotion today, dedicated to 10,000,000 clients. Oleh Horokhovskyi reacted to the situation with the login failure in his blog, UNN reports with reference to the Monobank co-founder's page.
Monobank app users reported problems accessing the service. In the morning, Monobank launched the "Find a Lemon" promotion, dedicated to 10,000,000 clients. As it turned out, excessive client activity crashed the application. It is reported that clients continue to complain about a technical malfunction. Part of the functionality is not working.
This morning, Horokhovskyi announced:
10,000,000 clients!!!!!! I can't believe it. It's a miracle! WE ARE STARTING 🥳 So, in honor of 10 million, we are announcing a lemon hunt!
He warned:
Look for them all over Monobank — the rules are very simple: Whoever collects 10 🍋 — participates in a raffle for 50 iPhone 17s. And will also receive a skin as a souvenir. For children's cards, we will additionally raffle 1000 jars of chocolate coins. Whoever collects as many as 50 🍋 — competes for 1,000,000 hryvnias
Some users found 10 and even 50 lemons.
The co-founder of Monobank later stated that 10,000 clients found 10 lemons in the first 10 minutes.
We are barely coping with the load. I warn you, I found 47 and I can't find three more. And they don't tell me where they are... and I lost my peace of mind
But users began to massively report the inability to log into the application. Closer to 11:00, 7 clients found 50 lemons!
Here's what Horokhovskyi replied:
Listen, you can look for them a little slower. Part of our functionality has died because of you. You climbed into so many places in such numbers that no one has ever been there...
