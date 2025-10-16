Monobank experienced a massive failure due to the "Find a Lemon" promotion: the co-owner of the bank commented

Users of the internet banking application report problems with login attempts. This is an error. It is known that Monobank launched the "Find a Lemon" promotion today, dedicated to 10,000,000 clients. Oleh Horokhovskyi reacted to the situation with the login failure in his blog, UNN reports with reference to the Monobank co-founder's page.

Details

Monobank app users reported problems accessing the service. In the morning, Monobank launched the "Find a Lemon" promotion, dedicated to 10,000,000 clients. As it turned out, excessive client activity crashed the application. It is reported that clients continue to complain about a technical malfunction. Part of the functionality is not working.

Context

This morning, Horokhovskyi announced:

10,000,000 clients!!!!!! I can't believe it. It's a miracle! WE ARE STARTING 🥳 So, in honor of 10 million, we are announcing a lemon hunt!

He warned:

Look for them all over Monobank — the rules are very simple: Whoever collects 10 🍋 — participates in a raffle for 50 iPhone 17s. And will also receive a skin as a souvenir. For children's cards, we will additionally raffle 1000 jars of chocolate coins. Whoever collects as many as 50 🍋 — competes for 1,000,000 hryvnias

Some users found 10 and even 50 lemons.

The co-founder of Monobank later stated that 10,000 clients found 10 lemons in the first 10 minutes.

We are barely coping with the load. I warn you, I found 47 and I can't find three more. And they don't tell me where they are... and I lost my peace of mind - Horokhovskyi noted.

But users began to massively report the inability to log into the application. Closer to 11:00, 7 clients found 50 lemons!

Here's what Horokhovskyi replied:

Listen, you can look for them a little slower. Part of our functionality has died because of you. You climbed into so many places in such numbers that no one has ever been there... - the co-founder of Monobank reported.

Recall

