Moldovan government supported the introduction of a state of emergency in energy for 60 days

The Moldovan government has approved the introduction of a state of emergency in the energy sector for a period of 60 days, starting from March 25, UNN reports with reference to NewsMaker.

Details

According to media reports, the decision received unanimous support. The document will be submitted to parliament for consideration and approval. Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu stated that the Republic of Moldova faces real threats to energy security, and rolling blackouts remain possible after drone attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, which led to the disconnection of the main Isaccea-Vulcănești power line.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure are a war crime and an attack on all of us here in the Republic of Moldova. Last night we suffered another attack. Four power lines with Romania have been activated, but the situation remains difficult. Rolling blackouts remain possible, and unfortunately, we cannot rule out the risk of new attacks on our infrastructure. Thus, we have real risks to the country's energy security. The consequences of the actions of the Russian Federation can no longer be ignored. - said the official.

According to the Moldovan Prime Minister, over the past two weeks, the country has suffered two strikes, the first of which is directly related to the pollution of the Dniester River as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on the Novodnistrovsk hydroelectric power station.

The consequences are concrete. Several northern districts were left without drinking water. People's lives were directly affected, from daily consumption to hygiene and the functioning of institutions. We responded promptly to this attack with the support of our EU partners and, of course, our brothers in Romania. We have not eliminated all the risks associated with this attack. Unfortunately, spills continue, but we have significantly reduced the negative consequences. — Munteanu also stated.

Separately, events in other regions, including the Persian Gulf region, also affected the Republic of Moldova.

In response to the current situation, the Prime Minister of Moldova proposed declaring a state of emergency in the energy sector for 60 days, noting that the decision would be submitted to parliament after government approval.

This is a moment of mobilization and consolidation. The state must be present, effective, firm, and we will offer solutions. We will overcome this crisis with confidence and dignity. - added the head of the executive branch.

The Prime Minister of Moldova also addressed institutions and the population.

I ask all institutions to act immediately. I ask us to step out of our usual routine and move into intervention mode. For citizens, the message is clear. We use available resources. Water, energy, consumption – every decision matters. This is not a political moment. This is a moment of mobilization and consolidation. - Munteanu noted.

Energy Minister Dorin Iungihetu participated in the online meeting. The Prime Minister stated that he expects a report from him.

The publication notes that Alexandru Munteanu is expected in the Moldovan parliament at 5:00 PM. The Prime Minister of Moldova will ask deputies to vote for the introduction of a state of emergency.

Moldova on the verge of an energy emergency due to power line disconnection after shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure

Recall

After attacks on energy infrastructure in southern Ukraine, the Isaccea-Vulcănești power transmission line, which connects the energy systems of the Republic of Moldova and Romania, was disconnected. The disconnection was announced in Chisinau on March 23 at about 11:00 PM. To maintain electricity supply to the Republic of Moldova, Moldelectrica, in coordination with transmission system operators in Romania and Ukraine, put alternative electricity supply routes into operation.