Moldovan government supported the introduction of a state of emergency in energy for 60 days

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
02:45 PM • 2740 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8270 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 15208 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18924 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:22 PM • 15233 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
March 23, 07:55 PM • 31920 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 68922 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 58221 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 56577 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 51403 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.2m/s
31%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada meeting on March 25 may not take place due to threats of deputies being beatenMarch 24, 09:06 AM • 27982 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 39362 views
The MES of Ukraine has published new admission rules for 2026 - what changes for applicants10:20 AM • 27177 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 30107 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 16330 views
Publications
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 15218 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18937 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 30314 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 39564 views
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 55141 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
Israel
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 16529 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 36672 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 35067 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 32373 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 81676 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
ATACMS

Moldovan government supported the introduction of a state of emergency in energy for 60 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2062 views

The Moldovan government approved a 60-day state of emergency due to a threat to energy security and power line outages. The reason was Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Moldovan government supported the introduction of a state of emergency in energy for 60 days

The Moldovan government has approved the introduction of a state of emergency in the energy sector for a period of 60 days, starting from March 25, UNN reports with reference to NewsMaker.

Details

According to media reports, the decision received unanimous support. The document will be submitted to parliament for consideration and approval. Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu stated that the Republic of Moldova faces real threats to energy security, and rolling blackouts remain possible after drone attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, which led to the disconnection of the main Isaccea-Vulcănești power line.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure are a war crime and an attack on all of us here in the Republic of Moldova. Last night we suffered another attack. Four power lines with Romania have been activated, but the situation remains difficult. Rolling blackouts remain possible, and unfortunately, we cannot rule out the risk of new attacks on our infrastructure. Thus, we have real risks to the country's energy security. The consequences of the actions of the Russian Federation can no longer be ignored.

- said the official.

According to the Moldovan Prime Minister, over the past two weeks, the country has suffered two strikes, the first of which is directly related to the pollution of the Dniester River as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on the Novodnistrovsk hydroelectric power station.

The consequences are concrete. Several northern districts were left without drinking water. People's lives were directly affected, from daily consumption to hygiene and the functioning of institutions. We responded promptly to this attack with the support of our EU partners and, of course, our brothers in Romania. We have not eliminated all the risks associated with this attack. Unfortunately, spills continue, but we have significantly reduced the negative consequences.

— Munteanu also stated.

Separately, events in other regions, including the Persian Gulf region, also affected the Republic of Moldova.

In response to the current situation, the Prime Minister of Moldova proposed declaring a state of emergency in the energy sector for 60 days, noting that the decision would be submitted to parliament after government approval.

This is a moment of mobilization and consolidation. The state must be present, effective, firm, and we will offer solutions. We will overcome this crisis with confidence and dignity.

- added the head of the executive branch.

The Prime Minister of Moldova also addressed institutions and the population.

I ask all institutions to act immediately. I ask us to step out of our usual routine and move into intervention mode. For citizens, the message is clear. We use available resources. Water, energy, consumption – every decision matters. This is not a political moment. This is a moment of mobilization and consolidation.

- Munteanu noted.

Energy Minister Dorin Iungihetu participated in the online meeting. The Prime Minister stated that he expects a report from him.

The publication notes that Alexandru Munteanu is expected in the Moldovan parliament at 5:00 PM. The Prime Minister of Moldova will ask deputies to vote for the introduction of a state of emergency.

Moldova on the verge of an energy emergency due to power line disconnection after shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure24.03.26, 13:37 • 3080 views

Recall

After attacks on energy infrastructure in southern Ukraine, the Isaccea-Vulcănești power transmission line, which connects the energy systems of the Republic of Moldova and Romania, was disconnected. The disconnection was announced in Chisinau on March 23 at about 11:00 PM. To maintain electricity supply to the Republic of Moldova, Moldelectrica, in coordination with transmission system operators in Romania and Ukraine, put alternative electricity supply routes into operation.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
European Union
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova