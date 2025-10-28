Moldova postpones accreditation of Russian ambassador due to his inappropriate behavior

Moldova's acting Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi stated that the delay in accrediting the Russian ambassador in Chisinau is due to "behavior that does not comply with diplomatic norms." This was reported by Realitatea, writes UNN.

This ambassador (of the Russian Federation - ed.) is approved but not accredited. There is some uncertainty regarding his status. He behaves as if he is already accredited, but at the same time, diplomatic customs and practices must be taken into account, and some of his actions do not always comply with these norms. An ambassador who has not presented credentials to the head of state has limited powers. - Popșoi noted.

He also added that "bilateral relations between Moldova and Russia have been directly affected by Russian aggression against a friendly neighboring state - Ukraine."

"As the head of diplomacy of the Republic of Moldova, I wish for us to have good relations with all countries, but we cannot remain indifferent when such horrors are happening next to us, which directly affect us. We hope that peace will soon return to our region and that the Russian Federation will return to fulfilling its international obligations, including the UN Charter, adhering to international law. Until then, we need to adapt to the current realities," Popșoi stated.

