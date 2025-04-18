Moldova bans burning tires on Easter under threat of fines

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9522 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24680 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44583 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50236 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89217 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83558 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137993 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52588 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125792 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81355 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9424 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60550 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124186 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 137959 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125773 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9254 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12253 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13470 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38073 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52170 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Moldova bans burning tires on Easter under threat of fines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

The Environmental Inspectorate urged not to burn car tires, as it harms the environment and health. Violations are punishable by fines ranging from 1,200 to 15,000 lei.

Moldova bans burning tires on Easter under threat of fines

This year, the Environmental Protection Inspectorate called on residents of Moldova to abandon the tradition of burning car tires on Easter. Violators face fines ranging from 1.2 thousand lei (about 2800 UAH) to 15 thousand lei (about 36 thousand UAH). This is reported by UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

Details

On Easter night, bonfires are traditionally lit in some settlements of Moldova. According to beliefs, this symbolizes the expulsion of evil spirits. Previously, bonfires were lit with firewood for Easter, but now tires are mostly burned.

Experts warn that burning tires negatively affects the health of citizens and the environment.

"When tires are burned, toxic substances are released into the atmosphere, which can cause breathing problems, eye and skin irritation. This can lead to long-term health problems, including cancer," the inspector's press release said.

The publication notes that for neglecting the call, Moldovans face fines: individuals - from 1.2 to 1.8 thousand lei, legal entities - from 10.5 to 15 thousand lei. The latter may also be deprived of the right to engage in certain activities for a period of 6 months to one year.

The Moldovan Parliament has scheduled parliamentary elections for September 2817.04.25, 14:59 • 7208 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Moldova
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09