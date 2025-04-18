Moldova bans burning tires on Easter under threat of fines

This year, the Environmental Protection Inspectorate called on residents of Moldova to abandon the tradition of burning car tires on Easter. Violators face fines ranging from 1.2 thousand lei (about 2800 UAH) to 15 thousand lei (about 36 thousand UAH). This is reported by UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

Details

On Easter night, bonfires are traditionally lit in some settlements of Moldova. According to beliefs, this symbolizes the expulsion of evil spirits. Previously, bonfires were lit with firewood for Easter, but now tires are mostly burned.

Experts warn that burning tires negatively affects the health of citizens and the environment.

"When tires are burned, toxic substances are released into the atmosphere, which can cause breathing problems, eye and skin irritation. This can lead to long-term health problems, including cancer," the inspector's press release said.

The publication notes that for neglecting the call, Moldovans face fines: individuals - from 1.2 to 1.8 thousand lei, legal entities - from 10.5 to 15 thousand lei. The latter may also be deprived of the right to engage in certain activities for a period of 6 months to one year.

