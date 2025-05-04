$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Modular educational centers are planned to be installed in the Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Modular educational centers are planned to be installed in the affected communities of the Kherson region. Also, 7 schools will be transferred to a mixed form of education, which will allow the return of more than 1,400 children.

Modular educational centers are planned to be installed in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, it is planned to install modular educational centers in the affected communities, as well as transfer 7 schools in the de-occupied communities to a mixed form of education. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, during the visit of the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi, the establishment of modular educational centers in the affected communities was discussed.

We discussed the initiative to establish modular educational centers in the affected communities to facilitate access to education in the context of infrastructure recovery

- the official said in a statement.

In addition, according to the head of the OVA, in the new academic year it is planned to transfer 7 more schools in the de-occupied communities to a mixed form of education.

"This will allow more than 1,400 children to return to school, of which about 380 need to be transported to their places of study," added Oleksandr Prokudin.

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 830 million in subventions to the regions for the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions. Funds will be received by 15 communities, as well as Kherson, Zaporizhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.

The last bell in Kyiv schools will ring on May 30

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyEducation
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
