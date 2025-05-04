Modular educational centers are planned to be installed in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, it is planned to install modular educational centers in the affected communities, as well as transfer 7 schools in the de-occupied communities to a mixed form of education. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, during the visit of the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi, the establishment of modular educational centers in the affected communities was discussed.

We discussed the initiative to establish modular educational centers in the affected communities to facilitate access to education in the context of infrastructure recovery - the official said in a statement.

In addition, according to the head of the OVA, in the new academic year it is planned to transfer 7 more schools in the de-occupied communities to a mixed form of education.

"This will allow more than 1,400 children to return to school, of which about 380 need to be transported to their places of study," added Oleksandr Prokudin.

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 830 million in subventions to the regions for the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions. Funds will be received by 15 communities, as well as Kherson, Zaporizhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.

