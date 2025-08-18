Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swift

The Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on information that a mobilized person at the Kyiv city assembly point cut his hands and neck. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City TCC.

Details

Footage appeared online of a man, while at the TCC and SP, inflicting injuries on himself by cutting his neck and hands. According to preliminary data, this happened in the area of DVRZ (Darnytskyi Car Repair Plant).

Warning, 18+ footage!!!

TCC reaction

The TCC stated that the man, for unknown reasons, "began to behave inadequately, shout, threaten other conscripts and the administration of the assembly point, and did not react to any remarks." It is reported that this happened on August 17, around 3 p.m.

The TCC also added that upon the arrival of law enforcement officers, the man ran into the bathroom and, breaking a cup, began to inflict bodily injuries on his left forearm. They began to provide him with medical assistance, but the man continued to inflict bodily injuries on himself and those around him, the TCC reported.

Subsequently, an ambulance hospitalized this conscript to the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital for medical assistance and to check his condition. As of now, his life and health are not in danger - stated the Center.

They also announced an official investigation into this fact.

Recall

In Kharkiv, a man attacked a police officer and three TCC employees with a knife; he was taken into custody.