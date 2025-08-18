Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swift

$41.340.11
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 13686 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 62296 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 73737 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
August 18, 03:44 AM • 45649 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to
August 17, 06:51 PM • 63497 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 74170 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 137641 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 150191 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 92391 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 89122 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 49729 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emergedPhotoVideoAugust 18, 07:20 AM • 37224 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 51564 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideo10:02 AM • 45352 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 32506 views
Publications
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 32730 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 51819 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 62296 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 73737 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 137641 views
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 52978 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 46517 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 80846 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 68286 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 134694 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3098 views

The Kyiv City TCC commented on the incident that occurred on August 17, when a mobilized man inflicted injuries upon himself. According to the TCC, the man behaved inadequately, and then cut his left forearm; he was hospitalized.

Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swift

The Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on information that a mobilized person at the Kyiv city assembly point cut his hands and neck. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City TCC.

Details

Footage appeared online of a man, while at the TCC and SP, inflicting injuries on himself by cutting his neck and hands. According to preliminary data, this happened in the area of DVRZ (Darnytskyi Car Repair Plant).

Warning, 18+ footage!!!

TCC reaction

The TCC stated that the man, for unknown reasons, "began to behave inadequately, shout, threaten other conscripts and the administration of the assembly point, and did not react to any remarks." It is reported that this happened on August 17, around 3 p.m.

The TCC also added that upon the arrival of law enforcement officers, the man ran into the bathroom and, breaking a cup, began to inflict bodily injuries on his left forearm. They began to provide him with medical assistance, but the man continued to inflict bodily injuries on himself and those around him, the TCC reported.

Subsequently, an ambulance hospitalized this conscript to the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital for medical assistance and to check his condition. As of now, his life and health are not in danger

- stated the Center.

They also announced an official investigation into this fact.

Recall

In Kharkiv, a man attacked a police officer and three TCC employees with a knife; he was taken into custody.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Darnytskyi District
Kyiv
Kharkiv