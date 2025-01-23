Mobilization of students and teachers during the holidays: the Ministry of Education and Science assured that this is not provided for by law

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91974 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100808 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108760 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111563 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132289 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135873 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120224 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66796 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114963 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38270 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91974 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132289 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167517 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157228 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29617 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36345 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114963 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120224 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140478 views
Mobilization of students and teachers during the holidays: the Ministry of Education and Science assured that this is not provided for by law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30837 views

The Minister of Education denies the possibility of mobilizing students and teachers during the holidays, despite a new Cabinet resolution. The government plans to amend the procedure for granting deferrals from the draft.

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution granting students, postgraduates and teachers a deferment for a semester, so there is a possibility that they may be mobilized to the Armed Forces during the holidays. Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi assured that no mobilization of students, postgraduates, and academics who are entitled to deferment is foreseen.

This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Roman Hryshchuk and Oksen Lisovyi.

Details

On January 16, the Cabinet's resolution on the procedure for postponing military service came into force. And two paragraphs are of concern to both educators and me personally. They contradict the law on mobilization and mobilization training and can cause very ambiguous interpretation. The postponement of the call-up for military service during mobilization, for a special period for persons specified in subparagraph 1 of paragraph 2 of Annex 5 (students, postgraduates) is granted for a semester, but not more than six months

- Hryshchuk wrote

He also noted that the deferment for teachers and research and teaching staff is granted until the end of the academic year, but no longer than until the circumstances under which the person loses the legal grounds for the deferment.

According to this decree, the deferral is granted until the end of the school year, i.e. May-June. What about teachers in the summer months? How does the Cabinet of Ministers see it? Students face the same risks. The resolution must be brought into line with the law as a matter of urgency. Teachers should have a deferral for the duration of their employment contract, students for the entire period of study

- Hryshchuk added.

Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi said that “no mobilization of students, postgraduates, researchers, scientific and pedagogical staff, who are entitled to deferment under the law ‘On mobilization training and mobilization’, is foreseen.

There are no discussions or deliberations on this issue at the governmental level. Any contradictions that may arise in the bylaws or other documents initiated by the central executive authorities on this issue will be settled in accordance with the current law on mobilization

- noted Lisovyi.

Later, Hryshchuk said that the government plans to amendthe procedure for granting deferrals as well.

Recall

Starting January 22 and until March 1, Ukraine will simplify the rebooking of employees liable for military servicethrough the Diia portal. Critical enterprises can apply for reservation without waiting 72 hours.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPolitics
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

