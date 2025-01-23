Mobilization of students and teachers during the holidays: the Ministry of Education and Science assured that this is not provided for by law

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution granting students, postgraduates and teachers a deferment for a semester, so there is a possibility that they may be mobilized to the Armed Forces during the holidays. Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi assured that no mobilization of students, postgraduates, and academics who are entitled to deferment is foreseen.

This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Roman Hryshchuk and Oksen Lisovyi.

On January 16, the Cabinet's resolution on the procedure for postponing military service came into force. And two paragraphs are of concern to both educators and me personally. They contradict the law on mobilization and mobilization training and can cause very ambiguous interpretation. The postponement of the call-up for military service during mobilization, for a special period for persons specified in subparagraph 1 of paragraph 2 of Annex 5 (students, postgraduates) is granted for a semester, but not more than six months - Hryshchuk wrote

He also noted that the deferment for teachers and research and teaching staff is granted until the end of the academic year, but no longer than until the circumstances under which the person loses the legal grounds for the deferment.

According to this decree, the deferral is granted until the end of the school year, i.e. May-June. What about teachers in the summer months? How does the Cabinet of Ministers see it? Students face the same risks. The resolution must be brought into line with the law as a matter of urgency. Teachers should have a deferral for the duration of their employment contract, students for the entire period of study - Hryshchuk added.

Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi said that “no mobilization of students, postgraduates, researchers, scientific and pedagogical staff, who are entitled to deferment under the law ‘On mobilization training and mobilization’, is foreseen.

There are no discussions or deliberations on this issue at the governmental level. Any contradictions that may arise in the bylaws or other documents initiated by the central executive authorities on this issue will be settled in accordance with the current law on mobilization - noted Lisovyi.

Later, Hryshchuk said that the government plans to amendthe procedure for granting deferrals as well.

Starting January 22 and until March 1, Ukraine will simplify the rebooking of employees liable for military servicethrough the Diia portal. Critical enterprises can apply for reservation without waiting 72 hours.