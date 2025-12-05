MMA fighter beat up a passerby on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk, he was detained - police

$42.180.02
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 14788 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 26549 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 23707 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 40563 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 29422 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 44390 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23482 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22680 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22861 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 9990 views
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 4790 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks02:35 AM • 10666 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 15195 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 11301 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 3650 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 40568 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 34460 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 44392 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 51154 views
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 1098 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 15994 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 29803 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 30699 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 75302 views
MMA fighter beat up a passerby on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk, he was detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2062 views

In Kyiv, an MMA fighter was detained on Khreshchatyk for inflicting severe injuries on a passerby. The victim sustained a traumatic brain injury and a fractured temporal bone.

MMA fighter beat up a passerby on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk, he was detained - police

In the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk Street, a fight broke out in the evening, police detained a man who practices MMA for inflicting serious injuries on a passerby, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The suspect is a local resident, an athlete who practices MMA," the police said.

As stated, in the evening, a conflict arose between him and a man, during which "the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing the latter to lose consciousness and fall to the ground, sustaining serious injuries."

Police officers discovered the man lying unconscious on the asphalt while patrolling Khreshchatyk Street. "Doctors diagnosed the 30-year-old victim with a severe traumatic brain injury, brain contusion, and a fractured temporal bone," the report says.

Police promptly detained the assailant and provided first aid to the victim.

The detainee was charged under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional grievous bodily harm. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Minors started a fight in a park in Kharkiv: the police took up the case28.11.25, 15:41 • 3552 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv