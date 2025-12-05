MMA fighter beat up a passerby on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk, he was detained - police

In the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk Street, a fight broke out in the evening, police detained a man who practices MMA for inflicting serious injuries on a passerby, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The suspect is a local resident, an athlete who practices MMA," the police said.

As stated, in the evening, a conflict arose between him and a man, during which "the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing the latter to lose consciousness and fall to the ground, sustaining serious injuries."

Police officers discovered the man lying unconscious on the asphalt while patrolling Khreshchatyk Street. "Doctors diagnosed the 30-year-old victim with a severe traumatic brain injury, brain contusion, and a fractured temporal bone," the report says.

Police promptly detained the assailant and provided first aid to the victim.

The detainee was charged under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional grievous bodily harm. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Minors started a fight in a park in Kharkiv: the police took up the case