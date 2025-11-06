Explosion at Mississippi plant causes toxic chemical leak: residents urged to evacuate (video)

ukenru
November 5, 09:56 PM • 12155 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 20414 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 06:18 PM • 19684 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 23572 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 23212 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 32875 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 36083 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22913 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22893 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 35667 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Popular news
Hamas to consider giving up weapons under Gaza ceasefire
Russia created a network for hybrid warfare against the EU: report
In Kyiv region, a young man shot a pistol and beat a passerby: he was detained by the police
Award for Trump? FIFA announced the creation of the Peace Prize
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 32870 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 36078 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Explosion at Mississippi plant causes toxic chemical leak: residents urged to evacuate (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

A powerful explosion with an ammonia leak occurred at the CF Industries plant in Yazoo City, Mississippi. Residents of nearby areas have been ordered to evacuate, and the rest of the city has been advised to stay indoors.

Explosion at Mississippi plant causes toxic chemical leak: residents urged to evacuate (video)

On Wednesday, November 5, a powerful explosion occurred at a hydrogen and nitrogen production plant in the American state of Mississippi, leading to an ammonia leak. Residents of nearby areas were ordered to evacuate. This was reported by  Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details  

According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, the incident occurred at the CF Industries plant in Yazoo City, which produces hydrogen and nitrogen compounds. 

Thanks to all the first responders and emergency managers in Mississippi for their quick response to the leak.

- said the governor.

A statement from CF Industries said no one was injured and "all employees and contractors on site at the time of the incident were safely evacuated."

Local resident Andre Robinson, who lives about half a mile from the plant, said he and his son were about to cook gumbo when he heard a sound like an explosion or a large tree falling on the house.

There was a loud rumble, and then the house shook.

- he said.

Robinson added that when he looked outside, he saw a large plume of gray smoke rising above the building and smelled a strong odor of ammonia.

The Yazoo City facility has an ammonia plant, four nitric acid production lines, and other facilities. It can store about 48,000 tons of ammonia, although the exact amount of the substance at the time of the explosion has not yet been determined.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said in a post on the X platform that "air quality monitoring is ongoing and will continue for as long as necessary to ensure public safety."

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertilizer to provide corn and wheat with nitrogen. Contact with the substance in gaseous or liquid form can cause burns.

Recall

In November 2024, a powerful explosion occurred at the Givaudan Sense Colour plant in Louisville, killing at least two people. 

Explosion at chemical plant in India claims 42 lives01.07.25, 07:49 • 1350 views

