Missile strike on the location of the Armed Forces training unit: 12 dead and more than 60 wounded

All necessary qualified medical assistance is provided to the victims. The press service of the Land Forces also reminds that no formations or mass gatherings of personnel were held, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, June 1, the invaders launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was reported that there were dead and wounded servicemen.

As of 12:50 it was known about:

12 dead and more than 60 wounded. - informs the press service of the Land Forces.

The press service of the Land Forces SU reminded:

"No formations or mass gatherings of personnel were held. After the announcement of the air raid alert, most of the personnel were in shelters. All necessary qualified medical assistance is provided to the victims."

It was announced that a commission has been created in the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an official investigation has been appointed to clarify all the circumstances and causes of personnel losses.

The command and personnel of the "East" operational command will also provide full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that on June 1, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the training unit of the Land Forces. There are dead and wounded servicemen, an investigation is underway.