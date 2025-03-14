Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: four injured, condition of moderate severity
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, four people were injured, all in a state of moderate severity. The strike hit a residential area.
Four people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
According to preliminary information, four people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. All are in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance
For reference
The Russian army launched a missile strike on the center of a residential area in Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration reported that this is another proof of the Russians' war against civilians.