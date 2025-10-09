$41.320.03
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 24801 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 20218 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 17747 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 32859 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 42973 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 36767 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 30040 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 27241 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22919 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

In September, Russian forces lost 1,848 servicemen in the Novopavlivka direction, of whom 734 were buried. The 127th Motorized Rifle Division, operating against the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, suffered the heaviest losses.

Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk region

In September, Russian troops suffered significant personnel losses in the Novopavlivka direction in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy is being depleted. This is reported with reference to the Telegram channel of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade (OMBr).

Details

The brigade command reported on the situation in the Novopavlivka sector it is defending.

According to confirmed intelligence data, in September, the total irretrievable losses of units of the 5th Army of the Russian Federation amounted to 1,848 servicemen, of whom 734 were buried and excluded from the lists of military units.

- the post says.

The brigade noted that the 127th Motorized Rifle Division, operating directly against the 110th OMBr and other units, suffered the greatest losses:

  • Division command - 3 people;
    • 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment - 411 people;
      • 143rd Motorized Rifle Regiment - 194 people;
        • 218th Tank Regiment - 168 people;
          • 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment - 431 people;
            • 1171st Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment - 1 person;
              • 872nd Engineer Battalion - 2 people;
                • 77th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion - 5 people.

                  Total - 1215 irretrievable losses in just one division

                  - the military reported.

                  Analytical conclusions

                  The 100th OMBr also noted that the 127th Motorized Rifle Division is the main strike force of the enemy in the Novopavlivka direction. Its units bear the main losses - more than 65% of the total losses of the 5th Army.

                  The largest losses were recorded in the 114th and 394th motorized rifle regiments.

                  Losses of the tank regiment (218th regiment - 168 people) indicate a significant weakening of the armored component. This limits the enemy's ability to conduct assaults with armored support.

                  - the brigade noted.

                  Reconnaissance, engineering, and air defense units also suffered losses, which reduces the effectiveness of coordination and preparation of offensive actions.

                  In general, the enemy shows a tendency to depletion. Units of the 127th division have lost a significant part of their personnel, which forces the command to replenish them with mobilized reserves, losing quality and combat capability.

                  "In general, the enemy, mainly represented by the forces of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation, suffered more than 1,200 irretrievable losses in just one month," the report says.

                  Recall

                  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported more than 12,000 Russian losses since the beginning of the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation, which started on August 21. Of these, more than 7,200 are irretrievable.

