Ministry of Internal Affairs approved the procedure for applying security measures in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine approved Order No. 28 dated January 8, 2026, which regulates security measures in schools. The document establishes a list of possible measures, such as physical and technical security, video surveillance, metal detectors, and restricts their use.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine approved Order No. 28 dated January 8, 2026, "On some issues of implementing security measures in general secondary education institutions." The document defines the list of security measures that can be applied in schools, and also establishes restrictions on their use. This was reported by Educational Ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Among the security measures applied on the territory and in the premises of general secondary education institutions, the order defines: physical security measures, technical security measures, an emergency police call system, a video surveillance system, and metal detectors.

- the post states.

According to preliminary information, measures to prevent and/or stop harm to participants in the educational process are carried out at the expense of the founder and other sources not prohibited by law.

In state and communal general secondary education institutions, the implementation of such measures cannot be provided at the expense of participants in the educational process (Part 3, Article 41-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education"). The order contains an important caveat: The application of security measures in educational institutions cannot be combined with actions that cause physical or moral suffering to individuals due to physical or psychological impact or degrade their dignity.

- the post states.

It also emphasizes the need to develop recommendations for the application of security measures so that the rights of participants in the educational process are not violated. Special attention is proposed to be given to regulating video surveillance, particularly regarding the protection of personal data.

During the work on documents concerning safety in educational institutions, it was noted that: pedagogical staff should not be involved in security and organizing the admission of persons to the territory and premises of the educational institution. Security measures should not violate the rights of participants in the educational process and other persons. Metal detectors installed in educational institutions must comply with the requirements of sanitary legislation, i.e., have a corresponding expert opinion. When applying physical and technical security measures, consider the presence of police security, security entities, or appropriately trained personnel of the educational institution for this work.

- the post states.

Recall

Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi reported that teachers in six communities did not receive a salary supplement due to technical reasons. The problem will be resolved at the community level in the near future.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEducation
Technology
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine