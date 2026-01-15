Ministry of Energy warns of phishing email demanding payment

Phishing emails are being recorded in Ukraine on behalf of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine: the emails contain calls for payment and attached files / links for downloading them. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The agency indicates that it does not send such mailings.

Attached files may contain malicious software, opening which creates a risk of unauthorized access to computers and data - the Ministry of Energy warns.

They urge not to open attachments, not to follow links, and not to make any payments based on such letters.

Recall

Fraudsters in Ukraine have invented a new way to extort personal data from users under the guise of parcels that allegedly got lost in the mail.

Beware of fraudsters: the Center for Countering Disinformation warns of fake SMS messages on behalf of the post office