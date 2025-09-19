$41.250.05
Ministry of Development on funds allocated in the State Budget-2026 for roads: critically insufficient

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the UAH 12.8 billion allocated for road maintenance in 2026 is critically insufficient. The industry needs 5-6 times more funds to function.

Ministry of Development on funds allocated in the State Budget-2026 for roads: critically insufficient

The Agency for Restoration has allocated UAH 12.8 billion for the maintenance of public roads in 2026. This amount is critically insufficient. For the normal functioning of the road industry, 5-6 times more funds are needed. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba during the "Question Hour to the Government" in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

In the 2026 budget, the Agency for Restoration has allocated UAH 12.8 billion for the maintenance of public roads. I want to emphasize that this amount is critically insufficient. Today, for the normal functioning of the road industry, we need 5-6 times more funds.

- Kuleba said.

He emphasized that today logistics is not just about roads.

This is our logistics, including military logistics. Moreover, in Mykolaiv Oblast, this problem is extremely urgent. We also need roads for evacuation routes and stable operation of emergency services. Our priority really extends primarily to the frontline regions – Mykolaiv Oblast is included in this priority. Therefore, I propose to work separately on this need.

- Kuleba noted.

Addition

In 2026, the total amount of expenditures and loans from the state budget will be UAH 4.8 trillion, which is more than UAH 415 billion more than in 2025 (taking into account changes).

Revenues of the general fund of the state budget for 2026 are projected at UAH 2 trillion 826.5 billion (excluding grants and other international assistance), which is UAH 446.8 billion more than the 2025 figure, taking into account changes.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko indicated that the need for external financing would amount to UAH 2 trillion 79 billion.

The main priority of the State Budget-2026 is defense and security, for which it is planned to allocate UAH 2,805.8 billion, 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025 with changes), namely:

  • UAH 2,355.4 billion – general fund funds;
    • UAH 220.4 billion – special fund funds, including UAH 125.3 billion from military personal income tax;
      • UAH 200 billion – reserve (UAH 140.0 billion – general fund, UAH 60.0 billion – special fund);
        • UAH 30 billion – state guarantees.

          Anna Murashko

          EconomyPolitics
          Mykolaiv Oblast
          Yulia Svyrydenko
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ukraine