Ministry of Defense for the first time purchased tactical headphones according to NATO standards

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
01:37 PM • 1094 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 1384 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 18419 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 58563 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 88601 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 84577 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 107874 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 78902 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 80648 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 225253 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
40%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 69906 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 37262 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 44561 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 84815 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 33150 views
Publications
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 1116 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 140827 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 143292 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 225269 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 204622 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Yurii Ihnat
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 94258 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 125785 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 127657 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 122446 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 154610 views
Actual
The New York Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Ministry of Defense for the first time purchased tactical headphones according to NATO standards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine purchased 40,000 tactical headphones of NATO standard for over UAH 635 million. This is the first such purchase, which will provide increased protection for the military. The first batches will arrive at military units this autumn.

Ministry of Defense for the first time purchased tactical headphones according to NATO standards

"State Logistics Operator" has signed contracts for the supply of 40,000 tactical headphones worth over UAH 635 million. This is the first procurement of such level of equipment that meets NATO standards and guarantees enhanced protection for the military, reports the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The "State Logistics Operator" of the Ministry of Defense successfully procured tactical headphones, the technical requirements for which were approved this year and updated in accordance with NATO standards.

 - the post says.

In February 2025, technical requirements for tactical headphones were approved, which provide for a higher level of protection, functionality, and reliability. And already in July, DOT announced the first tenders, as a result of which "contracts were signed for the supply of 40,000 headphones worth UAH 635.3 million."

This procurement is an important step in bringing our supply system closer to NATO standards. This is not just a new item in the nomenclature - it is a guarantee of safety, compatibility, and reliability of the equipment that the military will receive this autumn.

 - notes Mykyta Chichkan, director of the material support program at DOT.

This autumn, the first batches will arrive at supply centers, and then at military units.

Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime8/22/25, 4:07 PM • 26519 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO