Ministry of Defense for the first time purchased tactical headphones according to NATO standards

"State Logistics Operator" has signed contracts for the supply of 40,000 tactical headphones worth over UAH 635 million. This is the first procurement of such level of equipment that meets NATO standards and guarantees enhanced protection for the military, reports the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The "State Logistics Operator" of the Ministry of Defense successfully procured tactical headphones, the technical requirements for which were approved this year and updated in accordance with NATO standards. - the post says.

In February 2025, technical requirements for tactical headphones were approved, which provide for a higher level of protection, functionality, and reliability. And already in July, DOT announced the first tenders, as a result of which "contracts were signed for the supply of 40,000 headphones worth UAH 635.3 million."

This procurement is an important step in bringing our supply system closer to NATO standards. This is not just a new item in the nomenclature - it is a guarantee of safety, compatibility, and reliability of the equipment that the military will receive this autumn. - notes Mykyta Chichkan, director of the material support program at DOT.

This autumn, the first batches will arrive at supply centers, and then at military units.

