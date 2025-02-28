Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the deal on minerals is ready. This was reported by Fox Businesses, according to UNN.

Details

A framework agreement on mineral resources has been finalized. The official signing of this document will take place on February 28 during a meeting between the leaders of both countries - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Donald Trump.

It is completed, it is on paper, and the Ukrainian government has approved it. Tomorrow the heads of state are expected to sign it. This is an agreement on minerals, oil, gas and infrastructure assets. This is a truly mutually beneficial agreement because it brings the Ukrainian people and the American business community closer together - said Scott Bessent.

According to Bessent, it will not only promote the development of bilateral relations, but will also pave the way for the use of modern American practices to ensure transparency and fight corruption in the natural resources sector.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that tomorrow he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a minerals agreement. According to Trump, this agreement will work as insurance against a future attack by a terrorist country.

trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia