Millions in embezzlement from "Kharkivoblenergo": investigation completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

The SAPO has completed the pre-trial investigation regarding 8 participants in the scheme of misappropriating over UAH 12.5 million and attempting to misappropriate UAH 120 million from JSC "Kharkivoblenergo". The case materials have been opened for review by the defense.

Millions in embezzlement from "Kharkivoblenergo": investigation completed

The pre-trial investigation in the case of millions in embezzlement during procurement at JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" has been completed. Eight participants in the criminal scheme, including the company's management and controlled suppliers, are suspected of embezzling over UAH 12.5 million and attempting to embezzle another UAH 120 million. This was reported by the SAP, according to UNN.

The SAP prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case against 8 participants of the criminal scheme of embezzling over UAH 12.5 million and attempting to embezzle another UAH 120 million from JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" during the procurement of transformer equipment and electrical measuring devices.

- the post says.

As of today, NABU detectives, on the instructions of the SAP prosecutor, have opened the case materials to the defense for review.

Law enforcement officers established that in 2021, the acting general director of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo", together with a person who controlled several suppliers of energy equipment, organized a criminal group aimed at embezzling company funds on a particularly large scale. Other employees of the enterprise were also part of it.

The organizer of the scheme personally controlled the procurement of energy equipment at "Kharkivoblenergo" and tried to extend his influence to similar tenders in other state energy companies. In particular, from April to September 2021, the head of the company ensured the victory of two "needed" suppliers in tenders for the purchase of almost 12 thousand units of transformer equipment and over 79 thousand electrical measuring devices. The total value of the contracts was artificially inflated by UAH 132.5 million.

The head of the department of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a private appraiser were also involved in the scheme. Acting in the interests of the suppliers, they helped form an inflated expected cost of procurement.

Partial execution of these contracts during 2021–2022 caused JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" losses of UAH 12.5 million. Intentions to embezzle the other part of the funds, namely UAH 120 million, were thwarted after the introduction of martial law and investigative actions by NABU detectives.

- added the SAP.

Judge exposed for bribery in Dnipropetrovsk region05.08.25, 11:48 • 1622 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine