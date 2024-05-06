Military exercises involving 15 countries begin in Estonia

On Monday, Estonia will begin large-scale military exercises called Spring Storm, which will last until May 17 in the western part of the country and on the islands. They will involve about 14 thousand participants from 15 countries. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

From May 6 to 12, units will be formed and cooperation will be practiced. From May 13 to 17, major training battles will take place in Western Estonia, including the islands, - the statement said.

Details

The exercise will involve about 14,000 participants from 15 countries.

It is noted that this year, for the first time, the Spring Storm is also involving the local population in exercises to raise awareness of the dangers. The maneuvers will also affect road users.

Recall

Estonia and Denmark handed over two patrol boats to Ukraine to protect sea lanes from Russian aggression.