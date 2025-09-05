Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to meet in the ring: probable date revealed

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will meet in early 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, will return to the ring after losing to Jake Paul last year in an eight-round bout. He will face 48-year-old Mayweather.

It is noted that Tyson was a heavyweight champion, while Mayweather won titles in five weight classes, but none of them exceeded the 154-pound limit for welterweight. The last official fight in his 50-win career was against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk received a deferral from the WBO regarding the mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker. This allows the Ukrainian boxer to choose the next step in his career after an exhausting fight with Dubois.