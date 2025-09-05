Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to meet in the ring: probable date revealed

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 9724 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 15895 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 14846 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 26929 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 31394 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 47878 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 40187 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 40832 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41171 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31222 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.6m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideoSeptember 5, 02:33 AM • 20103 views
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire replied06:58 AM • 7014 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO07:27 AM • 5506 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 16558 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 16971 views
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 16830 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 26937 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 25262 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 57344 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 40754 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Poland
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 22352 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 57344 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 22769 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 28006 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 29735 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to meet in the ring: probable date revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight in early 2026. Tyson, who will turn 60, will return to the ring after his loss to Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to meet in the ring: probable date revealed

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will meet in early 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, will return to the ring after losing to Jake Paul last year in an eight-round bout. He will face 48-year-old Mayweather.

It is noted that Tyson was a heavyweight champion, while Mayweather won titles in five weight classes, but none of them exceeded the 154-pound limit for welterweight. The last official fight in his 50-win career was against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk received a deferral from the WBO regarding the mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker. This allows the Ukrainian boxer to choose the next step in his career after an exhausting fight with Dubois.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SportsNews of the World