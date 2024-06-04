ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Microsoft layoffs hit HoloLens, Azure teams

Microsoft layoffs hit HoloLens, Azure teams

Kyiv

 • 20454 views

Microsoft announced layoffs that affected about 1,000 employees, including in the mixed reality division working on HoloLens 2 and Azure for operations and mission development.

Microsoft Corporation on Monday announced layoffs that will reportedly affect about 1,000 employees, writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

As CNBC previously reported, one of the areas affected is the mixed reality division working on HoloLens 2. separately, Business Insider reported that Azure for Operations and Mission Engineering also had "hundreds" of employees cut.

Microsoft spokesman Craig Syncotta said in a statement sent to The Verge via email: "earlier today, we announced the restructuring of the Microsoft Mixed Reality organization. We remain fully committed to the Department of Defense'S IVAS program and will continue to provide cutting-edge technology to support our soldiers. In addition, we will continue to invest in W365 to embrace the broader Mixed Reality hardware ecosystem. We will continue to sell HoloLens 2 while supporting existing HoloLens 2 customers and partners.

This round of layoffs comes more than a year after Microsoft laid off more than 10,000 people, and CEO Satya Nadella said the company is changing its hardware portfolio. Microsoft has since closed a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, invested heavily in artificial intelligence, and recently began promoting artificial intelligence computers with a new series of Surface devices based on Qualcomm chips.

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PC

"Organizational and personnel changes are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in supporting our customers and partners," Cincotta said.

addition

In 2021, Microsoft created the Azure division for Operators and Mission Engineering to cover "the most successful projects," such as the Azure space division, which aims to work with companies like SpaceX and deploy a portable data center in a box. Other teams in the group are working on projects such as telecommunications support and work on quantum computing.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
microsoftMicrosoft
polandPoland

