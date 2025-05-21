Michael B. Tretow has died: the legendary ABBA sound engineer passed away at the age of 80
Michael B. Tretow, ABBA's sound engineer, has died at the age of 81. He worked with the band from its inception and made a great contribution to the creation of hits such as "Waterloo."
The members of ABBA paid a touching tribute on social media, posting a post in which each of them spoke out and shared their memories of Michael B. Tretow.
Michael B. Tretow, former sound engineer of the ABBA group, has died at the age of 80.
Michael B. Tretow is a legend of Swedish music, because as a sound engineer and producer, he made a great contribution to the creation of ABBA's recordings. He also created sound for other performers, the media mention his work on compositions by Ted Arnbjörn Gärdestad.
Michael B. Tretow is praised on social networks for his creativity and warmth.
His importance to ABBA is invaluable. Tretow worked with the band from its very beginning
In particular, the sound producer participated in the creation of the hits "Ring Ring" and "Waterloo". All ABBA albums, except for the comeback album "Voyage", bear the signature of Michael B. Tretow. Therefore, he was also considered the fifth member of the legendary Swedish music quartet.
Here is what the band members reported in memory of their sound producer:
You meant more to the four of us in ABBA than anyone else. I hope and believe that you felt this throughout all the years that have passed since we worked (and laughed) in the studio.
Björn Ulveus added: The importance of (Michael B. Tretow) to ABBA cannot be overestimated. He was a warm, generous person and a good friend. Thank you, Mike, for all the smiles!
You were very sick, but your laughter and humor were still with you
I'm so glad I was able to spend some time with you a few weeks ago, she added.
