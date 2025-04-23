$41.520.14
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4316 views

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 32046 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67740 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103091 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 98931 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117141 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173230 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125624 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227470 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120029 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 20586 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 25855 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 18257 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 16806 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 28282 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 10845 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 12193 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 58840 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103091 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 79461 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 20968 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 21032 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 51452 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 42573 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 87920 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Roy Thomas Baker, who made Queen songs hits, dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

Roy Thomas Baker, the legendary rock producer who worked with Queen on the creation of their hits, has died at the age of 78. He also collaborated with many famous rock artists.

Roy Thomas Baker, who made Queen songs hits, dies

Legendary rock producer and engineer Roy Thomas Baker has died at the age of 78. He contributed to numerous Queen hits, including "Bohemian Rhapsody". This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The publication notes that Thomas Baker died on April 12 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, USA. This was announced by his press secretary Bob Merlis, who said in a statement that the cause of death is unclear.

Who is Roy Thomas Baker

Roy Thomas Baker was born on November 10, 1946 in Hampstead, England.

Baker began his music career as an assistant engineer at Decca Studios in London, where he helped develop albums by David Bowie, The Who, The Rolling Stones and others under the name Roy Baker. He later rose through the ranks to become a chief engineer, working on T. Rex's "Bang a Gong" and Free's "Alright Now."

Throughout his career, he worked as a producer and sound engineer in several recording studios. Roy Thomas Baker produced iconic rock artists such as Queen, Journey, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, The Cars, Devo , Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, etc.

Collaboration with QEEN

Baker met the band in the early 1970s while working for a company called Trident and went to see a new studio complex in London. In a 1979 interview, the producer said that the band was just starting out and recording free demo recordings to "help the new studio test its sound."

Sting performed his hit song “Shape of my Heart” to the accompaniment of a Ukrainian bandura player12/22/24, 11:14 PM • 21321 view

Baker produced Queen's first four albums. The band's self-titled debut was recorded at a time when Baker said he decided to no longer pursue producing. Baker is best known for helping create Queen's nearly six-minute "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The song doesn't get old because it's not limited to any genre of music. I thought it would be a hit, but we didn't know it would be that big. I didn't know it would still be talked about 30 years from now

- he told the publication in a 2005 interview.

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama: icon of J-Pop music of the 80s and 90s, star of the movie "Love Letter"has died12/6/24, 2:59 PM • 17061 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Arizona
The New York Times
