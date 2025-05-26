MHP Run4Victory: A veteran overcame 21 km on a prosthetic

A week ago, the MHP Run4Victory charity marathon took place in Kyiv. Among others, veteran Oleksiy Lobanok took part in it. He completed the 21 km marathon on a prosthetic leg, reports UNN.

Lobanok joined the 66th separate mechanized brigade as a sapper at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. After a serious injury and amputation, he promised himself that the trauma and prosthesis would not change his life. Today he is a mentor of physical development and safety at the Kyiv branch of the Ukrainian Leadership Academy, where he continues to share his strength of spirit and knowledge with young people.

Interestingly, his students from the Ukrainian Leadership Academy ran alongside the veteran. About 80 participants of the Academy did not just come to the start - they opened their own collection to support the 13th NGU Brigade "Khartia" and collected UAH 100,000.

In total, the MHP Run4Victory race in Kyiv raised more than 2 million hryvnias.

The next MHP Run4Victory race will take place in Ternopil.

On June 7, half marathon participants will run in support of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol:

distances — 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km;

children's races — 100 m, 500 m;

inclusive race "People are Titans";

online race.

To register for the race, you need to download the Racenext application, go through verification, select the "MHP Run4Victory Ternopil" race in the calendar and pay for participation.

Join us: together we run for those who fight, in memory of those who gave their lives - called in "MHP-Gromada".

"MHP - Gromada" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.