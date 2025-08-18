MHP conducts sowing campaign for the 2026 harvest

Sowing has begun in Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

Serhiy Dobrohorskyi, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Agribusiness at MHP:

"The sowing of winter rapeseed has been ongoing for the second week. 42,000 hectares are planned for this crop, which is 14,000 hectares more than last year. The increase in area is due to the fact that in 2024, due to dry conditions, it was not possible to sow the planned amount within optimal terms.

In field operations, we use modern high-performance machinery and precision farming technologies. This allows us to use resources as efficiently as possible, reduce costs, and at the same time care for the environment. This approach helps us not only to obtain stable harvests but also to strengthen Ukraine's food security."

After completing rapeseed sowing, the company will proceed to sowing winter wheat. 55,000 hectares have been allocated for this crop — 2,000 hectares more than last season.

