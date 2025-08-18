MHP conducts sowing campaign for the 2026 harvest

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
03:44 AM • 7182 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 24830 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 45227 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 85607 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 137131 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 88409 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 85745 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67593 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55236 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248592 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
67%
748mm
Popular news
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 6430 views
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 3992 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian children02:03 AM • 8216 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit02:08 AM • 12411 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 11454 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 85607 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 378383 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 328224 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 331245 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 337478 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Child
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 31775 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 27162 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 62845 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 51741 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 119585 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Fox News
Financial Times

MHP conducts sowing campaign for the 2026 harvest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

MHP has started the sowing campaign for the 2026 harvest in Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions. The company increased the area under winter rapeseed to 42 thousand hectares and under winter wheat to 55 thousand hectares.

MHP conducts sowing campaign for the 2026 harvest

Sowing has begun in Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

Serhiy Dobrohorskyi, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Agribusiness at MHP:

"The sowing of winter rapeseed has been ongoing for the second week. 42,000 hectares are planned for this crop, which is 14,000 hectares more than last year. The increase in area is due to the fact that in 2024, due to dry conditions, it was not possible to sow the planned amount within optimal terms.

In field operations, we use modern high-performance machinery and precision farming technologies. This allows us to use resources as efficiently as possible, reduce costs, and at the same time care for the environment. This approach helps us not only to obtain stable harvests but also to strengthen Ukraine's food security."

After completing rapeseed sowing, the company will proceed to sowing winter wheat. 55,000 hectares have been allocated for this crop — 2,000 hectares more than last season.

Modern high-performance machinery is involved in field operations, and precision farming technologies allow for the most efficient use of resources, cost reduction, and environmental preservation.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine